Menthol and Flavored Tobacco Summit for Hawaii’s Vaping Epidemic takes place this week

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Two national tobacco control experts will join more than 100 public health advocates, educators, law enforcement officials and parents for the Coalition for Tobacco-Free Hawaii’s Menthol and Flavored Tobacco Summit on Wednesday, October 16th.

Both will also participate in an informational briefing at the State Capitol on Thursday, October 17.

Dr. Frank Chaloupka, a research professor in the Division of Health Policy and Administration of the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health, and Dr. Valerie Yerger, an Associate Professor of Health Policy in the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences and in the Center for Tobacco Control Research & Education (UCSF), will be the two experts in attendance.

Both have years of experience researching and analyzing tobacco documents, examining specifically the tobacco industry’s relationships with African American leadership groups and the tobacco companies’ marketing of menthol cigarettes in inner-city communities.

Dr. Chaloupka and Dr. Yerger will be joined by Attorney General Clare Connors, Department of Health, Dr. Bryan Mih from Kapiolani Medical Center, Farrington High School student Samantha Domingo and Punahou School student Noelle Nakaoka.

The summit will take place at the Koolau Ballrooms and Conference Center on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.