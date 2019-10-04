Mcdonald’s ‘Mcrib’ is coming back

Mcdonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite.

The fast food chain announced the “Mcrib” will return to menus next week.

Mcdonald’s first launched the iconic sandwich in 1981.

It features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

However, not every location is getting the popular menu item.

Mcdonald’s said the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 United States restaurants for a limited time.

The “Mcrib” could go on sale as soon as Monday, Oct. 7th.

