Mayor signs letter urging U.S. Senate to pass gun safety legislation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell has signed a letter from the U.S. Conference of Mayors that calls for immediate action by the U.S. Senate on bipartisan gun safety legislation that has previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The mayor has also requested Honolulu Hale be illuminated in white through the evening of Thursday, Aug. 8 out of respect for the victims of the terrible acts of violence perpetrated in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3 and Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4.

“We have illuminated Honolulu Hale far too often after mass shootings, and although this gesture demonstrates our aloha for the victims and loved ones of these terrible and evil acts, it’s time to turn our frustration into action and further enhance background checks for the purchase of firearms,” said Mayor Caldwell. “The good news here in Hawaii is that we already lead the way in this area by having commonsense gun legislation in place. We also need to put an end to the coarseness in our current political debate and realize that racist language, hateful words and divisive rhetoric do in fact have consequences, as we saw tragically in El Paso and Dayton.”