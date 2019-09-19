Mayor signs ‘courtesy inspections’ bill into law

Today, Mayor Kirk Caldwell was joined by City Council Chair Emeritus Ron Menor and construction industry representatives as he signed Bill 24 (2019), CD2 into law.

The purpose of the legislation is to help expedite the construction of certain buildings and other structures by establishing a process called Special Assignment Inspections (SAI), also known as “courtesy inspections.”

The new law, which became effective today with Mayor Caldwell’s signature, will allow some construction activity to begin while building permit applications are still being reviewed. The landowner and the building permit holder assume all responsibility in the event the construction does not comply with applicable codes. Bill 24 (2019), CD2 does not apply to single-family or two-family detached dwelling (duplex) units.

To be granted Special Assignment Inspections, applicants are required to have the following qualifications:

Building permit application has been under review for at least 30 days

All discretionary permits have been obtained; such as a variance or a shoreline permit; or there is certainty that a pending DPP permit application will be approved

Satisfactory documentation of flood hazard and storm water quality compliance

No outstanding Notices of Violation (NOV), Notices of Order (NOO), or unpaid civil fines

Payment of the $1,000 nonrefundable fee

Also joining Mayor Caldwell at today’s press conference was Planning and Permitting Deputy Director Tim Hiu, General Contractors Association of Hawai‘i President Layne Machida, and BIA Hawai‘i CEO Gladys Quinto Marrone and President Marshall Hickox.

Bill 24 (2019), CD2 was passed by the Honolulu City Council on Sept. 5 by a 9-0 vote. Menor is also the chairperson of the Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee.