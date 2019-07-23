Mayor signs bill reserving public parking stalls for car-sharing vehicles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill that would reserve some public parking stalls for car-sharing vehicles only.

This allows car sharing companies to rent up to 160 metered parking stalls.

Supporters say that renting the stalls could help the city make some money.

Mayor Caldwell said, “That means instead of having all these cars that are parked around here that are usually driven by one person. We’d be sharing a vehicle with others. And I think that type of sharing may result in less traffic and less cars on our streets, particularly in our urban core.”

Those who oppose the measure say that it takes away street parking and gives them to companies at a bargain.