Hawaii County (KHON2) — The worlds largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started an eruption just before midnight Sunday on Hawaii Island.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the eruption began at Mokuaweoweo, the volcano’s summit caldera. Both the USGS and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say lava is held inside of the caldera and is not a threat to communities.

The National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory with up to one quarter of an inch of accumulation for the Big Island until 6:00 am HST.

Mauna Loa eruption glow from Kailua-Kona. Courtesy Beau Dye

Rumbling small earthquakes had peaked in late September in a period that geologists have been referring to as elevated unrest. Mauna Loa’s activation was upgraded to a red warning Sunday night from the previous yellow color code.

Officials with the USGS and HVO are warning that “based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,”

There are currently no evacuations in order, but officials are asking residents at risk to go over preparations and seek Hawaii County Civil Defense for guidance.

The Hawaii Police Department has closed Mauna Loa Access Road at the intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

