Mauna Kea rules postponed again; Gov. Ige opposes having to testify at injunction hearing

Long-awaited rules to govern public and commercial activities on Mauna Kea have been postponed again, this time until Aug. 30. Always Investigating was first to report the University of Hawaii Board of Regents delayed into Mid-august what was supposed to have been a mid-July vote on draft regulations. Today, UH announced another delay until the end of August.

UH was granted the authority more than a decade ago to regulate activities for cultural and natural resource protection, as well as public health and safety. Statewide public hearings were held beginning last fall to develop the framework.

UH says the draft rules will be posted at least six days prior to the Aug. 30 meeting, and members of the public will have the opportunity to provide written and oral in-person testimony.

Also today, a federal judge remanded to state court a lawsuit filed challenging interisland county police authority, after Maui and Honolulu officers were deployed to Mauna Kea and have since returned.

In a separate lawsuit aiming to strike the governor’s emergency proclamation, a hearing will be held Tuesday on whether Gov. David Ige has to testify in person at preliminary injunction hearings later in the week.

Paul Neves, a Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner, meanwhile has a court-ordered TRO allowing him solo access. The 3-judge panel today filed a clarification of the order, which requires the state to give Neves ample advance notice if a construction convoy is coming.