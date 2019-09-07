Mauna convoy to travel across Oahu Sunday

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services have granted a permit for a Mauna Convoy to travel between Maunalua Bay Beach Park in Hawaii Kai and Maili Beach Park in Maili Sunday, September 8 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Motorists may experience delays during these hours on Kalanianaole Highway westbound, H-1 Freeway westbound, and Farrington Highway westbound. Traffic delays are also possible at the beach parks as vehicles stage and disperse.

The event organizer has agreed to follow all traffic rules and regulations unless otherwise directed by HPD.

HPD response:

HPD officers will be moving with the vehicles along the route to ensure the safety of the participants and the general public. Additional officers will be positioned at the beginning and end of the event. Heavy traffic is expected along the entire route, including freeway on-ramps and nearby streets. HPD asks drivers to please exercise caution and patience.

The convoy must remain on H-1 freeway until Maili and may not exit at Waipahu to drive down Farrington Highway.