Maui police seized 177 lbs of fireworks during final days of 2020

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police responded to several calls over fireworks violations as 2020 drew to a close.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

MPD says a total of 99 calls were received, resulting in 32 fireworks violation incident reports being generated and four people getting cited.

Police also seized 177 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks, valued at over $12,000.

Two accidents involving injuries due to fireworks and four firework-related fires also occurred leading up to the new year, MPD noted.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories