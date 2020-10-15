Maui police searching for suspect involved in apparent stabbing

MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department (MPD) is searching for a 26-year-old man allegedly involved in a stabbing at Haliimaile Park.

On Oct. 13 at about 6:02 p.m., MPD officers were dispatched to the tennis courts at Haliimaile Park after receiving word of an apparent stabbing.

Upon arrival, a 32-year-old male was found with multiple stab wounds on his body. The victim was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they witnessed a male, who allegedly stabbed the victim, flee the scene in a sedan. The vehicle was later found abandoned.

The suspect is described as a 6’4″ Hawaiian male weighing approximately 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

MPD adds that the suspect is believed to drive a Ford F150 pickup truck, bearing a Hawaii State license plate.

Maui police are asking the public not to approach the suspect and instead call 911 if they see anything suspicious. The public is also encouraged to call the non-emergency number at 244-6400.

