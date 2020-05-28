Maui police looking to question a man about a Wailuku business robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Wailuku business on May 25.

Officials with the Maui Police Department are looking to identify an unknown man. Police want to question him regarding the case.

He is described to be a caucasian man. He is about 5’10″ and 6’3″ tall and is about 200 and 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was first seen in a blue/grey aloha shirt, a straw hat, and tan shorts. He then changed into a maroon/purple t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to police contact the Maui Police Department Non-Emergency number at 808-244-6400. If there’s an Emergency call 911 or Detective Melvin Johnson at 808-244-6495.

(COURTESY OF MAUI POLICE DEPARTMENT)

