Maui Police arrest four in connection to hotel guest robbery

KAHALUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui Police are investigating an armed robbery of a hotel guest that occurred on Oct. 20.

Officials say a guest at a Kahalui hotel reported that three people entered his room armed with a knife around 10:30 a.m.

The suspects allegedly stole his belongings from the room and escaped in a blue-colored Dodge sedan.

Three people were later arrested on Oct. 20 for first-degree robbery and first-degree theft after police identified the sedans’ license plate.

A fourth suspect was arrested on Oct. 22 for the same offenses.

Charges are currently pending.

