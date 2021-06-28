Maui police arrest 2 men in meth, heroin drug bust

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui police searching a home in Waiehu stopped nearly 2,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine from ending up on the streets of the Valley Isle.

Police also seized more than 100 grams of heroin, steroids and cash.

Police arrested and charged 46-year-old Clarence Ho’okano Jr.

His bail was set at $150,000.

The search of the home in Waiehu led to another one the following day at a home in Wailuku turning up more drugs and $174,000 in cash.

Police also made another arrest but that person was released pending investigation.