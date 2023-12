A 30-year-old Maui man from Haiku was taken to the hospital after encountering a shark at Paia Bay on Saturday.

After the incident, shark warning signs were put up a mile away on each side of the incident site, stretching from Baby Beach to Tavares Bay.

If no further incidents occur by noon on Sunday, the signs will be taken down, per the Department of Land and Natural Resources.