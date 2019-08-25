Maui loses to Japan in Little League World Series consolation game

The Central East Maui Little League team saw its journey come to end today in the 2019 Little League World Series, lowing to Japan 5-0 in the third-place game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hawaii fell behind early and couldn’t get itself out of trouble for much of the game. Similar to their late rally against Louisiana in the final inning of play, Maui had the bases loaded in the sixth with no outs.

However, Hawaii fell into a double play before Nicholas Nashiwa struck out for the final out of the game.

Hawaii wraps up its run in this year’s Little League World Series with a record of 3-2.