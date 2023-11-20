HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Invitational kicked off a big week of sporting events at the University of Hawaii at Manoa for the first time on Oahu.

Maui Invitational free shuttle sign

The prestigious tournament started with Tennessee and Syracuse in the first of four televised games, which will take place through Thanksgiving week at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Due to school still being in session, on-site parking will not be available except for a few evening games. Campus officials are encouraging the community to use ride-shares or shuttles for transportation.

Schedule, according to UH:

Nov. 21: Fans attending UH Men’s basketball game against Northern Arizona. Parking in Zone 20 will be open to fans after 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 24: Two UH women’s basketball tournaments will start at noon. In the evening, the division state football championship will kick off at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex at 7 p.m. The parking structure will be open to all fans.

Nov. 25: Women’s basketball games will resume at noon and 2:30 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors’ last home football game against Colorado State will kick off at 6 p.m. Parking will be limited to the upper campus.

Nov. 26: The women’s basketball tournament will wrap up with games at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The parking structure will be open to all fans.

Free shuttles will depart at 7:45 a.m. each day of the Tournament and will run every 15 minutes, according to the Maui Invitational website.

Hawaii Convention Center Shuttles:

Hawaii Convention Center: Shuttles will be available to pick up fans at the main lobby. There will be a flat rate of $15 per day to park in the parking garage on Kalakaua Avenue.

Ala Moana Shopping Center: There will be an hourly rate for parking. Fans can use the promo code MAUI for a 50% discount when paying with the Premium Parking App. Once parked, make your way along Atkinson Drive to the main lobby. One hour: $2.88 Two hours: $5.76 Three hours: $8.63 Four hours: $11.51 Six hours: $14.39 Nine hours: $19.18 Twelve hours: $23.98

UH Manoa Spokesperson, Marc Arakaki, is urging the public to avoid the area as much as possible and to expect an increase in traffic.

“We’re excited to be able to do this for not only our community but also for the entire state,” stated Arakaki.

Traditionally hosted at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, the basketball tournament moved to UH while the Civic Center continues serving as a recovery point following the deadly wildfires.

For fans like Kurt Trouba, it’ll be his first time attending the Maui Invitational.

“I would like to go to Maui and see it at some point, but it makes it a whole lot easier being right in the backyard,” said Trouba. “Hopefully the Jayhawks win and the Chiefs defend their Superbowl championships.”