Maui Humane Society looking for short-term foster homes for dogs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society needs your help.

They’re searching for short-term foster homes for dogs. That’s because they’ve been taking in a lot of dogs lately—47 in the past week, 9 on Saturday alone—and the kennels are getting too full.

The shelter will provide all the supplies and information. You just need to open up your home to a shelter dog.

“We provide all of the supplies, so dog food, bed, toys, treats, poop bags, anything you need. And all you need to provide is the home and the love,” said Nancy Willis of the Maui Humane Society.

If you’re interested, you can visit the Maui Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here.