HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society held the first annual Howl-O-Ween on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Trick or treaters of all ages gave treats to shelter dogs who also had costumes on.
The humane society also offered pick your price adoption fees.
More than 200 people came to give their best trick and treats to the shelter animals.
- Maui Humane Society hosts first annual Howl-O-Ween
- A recent string of moped thefts on UH Manoa campus, plus tips on how to prevent your moped from being stolen
- Hawaii defeats New Mexico, 45-31
- National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26
- Dutch inventor unveils device to scoop plastic out of rivers