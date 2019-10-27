Maui Humane Society hosts first annual Howl-O-Ween

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society held the first annual Howl-O-Ween on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Trick or treaters of all ages gave treats to shelter dogs who also had costumes on.

The humane society also offered pick your price adoption fees.

More than 200 people came to give their best trick and treats to the shelter animals.

Courtesy Maui Humane Society