HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two weeks since the Maui wildfires scorched hundreds of homes, many families are still trying to find long-term housing. Several agencies are helping with those efforts but navigating the aid that is available could be overwhelming during these stressful times.

Tehani Kuhaulua is one of the thousands on Maui whose lives have changed forever since the fires.

Kuhaulua said, “It’s difficult, all we want to do is get them into some place so we can start the grieving process.”

Kuhaulua has been helping her mother Sallyann Gomes-Borden find a place to live. They have not had time to mourn the loss of the family’s matriarch, Donna Gomes.

Gomes Borden said it is becoming difficult to find a place to live after her affordable apartment unit in Lahaina burned.



Maui already had a housing crisis, and this disaster is amplifying it.

Gomes-Borden said, “We just came from a two-bedroom, one-bath and there were three other families I think waiting.”

Gomes-Borden said they were able to secure a couple of months’ rent through FEMA, and they plan to reapply after the two-month period passes. FEMA law does not allow double-dipping of benefits if people are already receiving housing assistance through other programs.

Which adds to the uncertainty this family is feeling. Gomes-Borden said the places they are looking to rent are at a higher cost.

Kuhaulua said, “Say FEMA holds them for three months, great that’s all wonderful, now they drop us on the fourth month, now what do they do next?”

The State’s Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program so far connected 80 families with housing, more than 900 housing units are currently on the database.

The Department of Human Services Deputy Director Trista Speer said the department is helping connect people with short-term rentals through Airbnb, and the deadline to register is Friday.

Speer said, “The Airbnb accommodations are for a 21-day stay in an Airbnb property.”

This tragedy is setting a new reality, Kuhaulua said she has connected with victims of wildfires in California to hear about their experiences.

Kuhaulua said, “She pretty much said map it out for the next five years that this will be your life, this will be what you put your focus into.”

This and many other families are preparing to feel the impacts of the tragedy for the foreseeable future.