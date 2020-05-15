Maui County mayor announces reopening of County parks, beach parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the reopening of additional County parks and beach parks on Saturday, May 16.

The reopening of parks facilities includes select tennis and pickleball courts. The reopening of these parks and activities is pending the Governor’s approval.

County parks and beach parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Many of these parks are neighborhood parks, which give our families more options for exercise near home,” Mayor Victorino said. “Although we encourage everyone to stay active and use these facilities, we want to stress the importance of social distancing and good hygiene. We will continue to evaluate the reopening of other activities and parks, and we ask the public to do their part to protect our community.”

County parks to reopen on Saturday, May 16, include:

Central Maui

  • Honolii Park
  • Kamalii Park
  • Leisure Estates Park
  • Kealohilani Park
  • Paukukalo Beach Park
  • Pomaikai Park
  • Puuohala Park
  • Waiehu Heights Park
  • Waiehu Terrace Park
  • Waihee Beach Park
  • Waiolani Mauka

South Maui

  • Ali`i Village Subdivision Park
  • Charley Young Park
  • Hale Piilani Park
  • Kalama Park (old and new) Cove Park
  • Kalepolepo Park
  • Kamaole Point
  • Kaonoulu Park
  • Keawekapu Beach Park I and II
  • Kenolio Park
  • Keonekai Park
  • Maalaea Haycraft Beach Park
  • Memorial Park (Mai Poina `Oe Ia`u Park)
  • Moana Estates Park
  • Palauea Beach Park
  • Piikea Park
  • Polo Beach Park
  • Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park
  • Wailea Beach Park 

West Maui

  • Banyan Court Park
  • D.T. Fleming Park
  • Front Street Park
  • Hanakao`o Park
  • Honokowai Park
  • Kauhale Mahinahina Park
  • Kelawea Mauka Park
  • Launiupoko Park
  • Paunau Park
  • Pohaku Park (S-Turns)
  • Puamana Park
  • Ukumehame Beach Park
  • Wahikuli Terrace Park 

East Maui/Hana

  • Haiku Park
  • Haliimaile Park
  • Harold Rice Memorial Park
  • Honomanu Park
  • Keokea Park
  • Kuau Bay Beach Park
  • Makana Park
  • Pa`ani Mai Park
  • Paia Ball Park
  • Rainbow Park
  • Sun Yat Sen

 Molokai

  • Halawa Park
  • Kakahaia Park
  • Maunaloa Park
  • Papohaku Beach Park
  • Puu Hauole Park
  • Ualapue Park 

Lanai

  • Fraser Ave. Park
  • Lanai Park Complex 

Also reopening in phase 2 are:

  • Kahului Community Park Tennis Courts
  • Wells Park Tennis Courts
  • War Memorial Courts
  • Haliimaile Tennis Courts
  • Mayor Hannibal Tavares Complex Tennis Courts
  • Kula Community Center Tennis Courts
  • Hana Ballpark Tennis Courts
  • Kaunakakai Tennis Courts
  • Kalama Park Tennis Courts
  • Lahaina Civic Center Courts
  • Napili Park Tennis Courts
  • Lanai Park Complex Tennis Courts

Pickleball courts reopening:

  • Lahaina Civic Center Courts
  • War Memorial Courts

** Waipuilani Park Courts are closed for repairs and will open once completed.All tennis and pickleball players must follow rules outlined by the U.S. Tennis Association and the USA Pickleball Association. USTA website: https://www.usta.com/ and USAPA website: https://www.usapa.org/ 

Park facilities NOT open for public use include:

  • All community centers
  • All pool complexes
  • All gymnasiums
  • Playgrounds, skate parks, dog parks and grills. The list of open parks and beach parks will also be posted on the Department of Parks and Recreation website at MauiCounty.gov.

