Manslaughter suspect wanted after bag snatching victim in Kalihi dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — John corpus is heartbroken knowing he’ll never see his beautiful wife of 67 years Dolores Corpus again.

It was just after 5:40 Sunday morning. John and Delores were on their morning walk on Kamehameha IV near Kino Street.

That’s when police say the man riding a bike in this security video grabbed her purse causing Dolores to fall and hit her head.

The suspect fled the scene. Dolores was badly injured and sent to the hospital.

Her knees were scraped up from hitting the hard cement.

Then on Friday morning, she passed away.

CrimeStoppers is hoping you’ll take a hard look at who would attack an innocent, sweet and loved woman.

Her husband wants justice.