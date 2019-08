HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Waianae on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services initially responded to a 54-year-old male who was apparently stabbed. EMS then treated and transported the patient to an emergency room in critical condition.

This happened around 6:10 a.m. on Kulaaupuni Street.

Police later confirmed his death.