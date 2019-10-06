Man approaches home with knife, then is shot to death by owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was shot to death in Ewa Beach on Friday, October 5, around 9 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the 37-year-old victim was on the suspect’s property with a knife when the suspect opened his front door and shot him.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and declared the victim dead at the scene.

“All of a sudden I heard two loud bangs simultaneously and I said that’s a gun. That is a gun. Make sure everyone is okay. My family was okay,” said neighbor John Bermuda. “I heard sirens coming in. So I looked out and I said, you know, police cars came in. The paramedics came. After that, just literally the whole neighborhood also heard two gunshots.”

The 54-year-old suspect was later taken into custody and is pending investigation.