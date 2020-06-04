Man reunited with surfboard; Here’s what to do when your watercraft goes missing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A missing surfboard was reunited with its owner after it was found adrift off the Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday, June 3.

The Coast Guard says that the owner is Lance Blake, who contacted Honolulu watchstanders of the lost surfboard. Officials said that a friend of his saw a post about how people should notify the Coast Guard about missing property.

“Whenever we find adrift watercraft, we always operate under the assumption someone is in trouble,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Bryant, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstander. “When Mr. Blake notified us this morning of his missing surfboard, we verified the one found was his and stood down our search assets. He did exactly the right thing by notifying us, allowing our crews to preserve their response readiness for other emergencies.”

Early Wednesday morning, Blake was out on the water when he became separated from his surfboard after the ankle strap broke. He was unable to recover the board and swam safely back to shore.

At 7 a.m. Sector Honolulu watchstanders got a call from a commercial towing vessel that they found a surfboard adrift outside the harbor entrance. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued a notice to mariners, who had more crew search the area.

The Coast Guard said they later received a call from Blake and crew members were able to call off the search.

Here’s what to do going forward:

To combat the problem of false searches, Coast Guard officials created a program called Operation Paddle Smart, which is designed to help Coast Guard responders contact owners of found watercraft to verify they are safe.

A crucial part of Operation Paddle Smart is the free “If Found” stickers for waterway users to put on their craft. The decals provide response parties with a name and two valid phone numbers to attempt and reach the owner should their item be found.

“These stickers are a huge help when it comes to verifying if we are dealing with an actual emergency or not,” said Bryant. “People become separated from their property all the time, whether because it’s lost while in use, like today, blown away by strong winds, or taken out with the tides. Cases like this highlight the importance of properly securing your gear when not in use.”

The “If Found” stickers are available for free at local harbormasters, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Honolulu Sail and Power Squadron offices, and many marine retail and supply stores.

If you lose your watercraft, call the Coast Guard’s Sector Honolulu number: 808-842-2600.

THE LATEST ON KHON2