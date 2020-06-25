Man killed in crash on Kaumualii Highway identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the man who died after a two-vehicle crash on Kaumualii Highway on June 19.

The victim is identified as Gustavo Albuja Orellana, 60, of Lihue.

According to a report, at about 12:50 p.m., a 2015 white Nissan pickup truck, operated by a 48-year-old Kapaa woman, was heading eastbound along Kaumualii Highway.

Orellana was traveling in the westbound lane in a 2000 silver Porsche 2DCV when the truck crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle.

This was Kauai’s third traffic fatality of 2020 and the crash remains an ongoing investigation.

