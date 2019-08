HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 49-year old man is in custody for assaulting a patrol officer.

According to police, the incident happened just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon in Haleiwa.

That’s when the officer pulled over the suspect for a TRO violation and attempted to arrest him.

The suspect than assaulted the officer before leaving the scene.

He was located Monday night.

Charges are currently pending.