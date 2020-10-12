Man injured in Aiea shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (NewsNation Now)— Rain from post-tropical cyclone Delta is saturating states across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

The Weather Prediction Center said in a 4 a.m. advisory that the once-major hurricane is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain on parts of Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. Flash, urban and small stream flooding is forecast for those states, with the Calcasieu and Vermillion river basins in Louisiana in danger of moderate to major river flooding in the coming week.