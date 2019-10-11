Man in custody after six-hour barricade standoff

BIG ISLAND (KHON2) — A man was peacefully taken into custody after he barricaded himself in a home, ending over a six-hour standoff.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Richard Gorloff.

Officers went to an Ahulani Street residence to attempt to make contact with Gorloff, who had threatened his ex-wife, Kelly Gorloff, earlier that morning.

Ahulani Street was closed down due to the incident.

Upon contacting Gorloff, he refused to exit the residence and told officers that if they came any closer, he would blow up the residence. Officers observed the suspect to have a small propane tank and a five-gallon gas can that was open and filled with an unknown liquid.

The suspect also appeared to be carrying a propane torch that was unlit, and a flint striker used to light the torch. Officers reported smelling propane in the area.

Neighboring residents in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety, and the department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) were assigned to respond.

Following the incident, Ahulani Street was reopened.