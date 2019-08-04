Man in critical condition after Waimanalo hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition after a possible hit and run in Waimanalo.

At about 12:03 a.m. Sunday, HPD officers were sent to Kalanianaole Highway, approximately 4/10 mile south of Bell Street for a report of an unconscious male seen on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, the officers found an unconscious 19-year-old male victim with suspicious injuries, who was then transported to an area hospital via ambulance in serious condition.

The male victim’s condition was downgraded to critical condition at the hospital.

At this time, the exact circumstances surrounding this incident or the cause of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

However, a bystander reported hearing a loud thud, and a red colored pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 or an F-250, driving away on Kalanianaole Highway, on Saturday at about 11:30 p.m.

Approximately twenty minutes to thirty minutes later, the unconscious male victim was found on the side of the road.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at (808)723-3413.