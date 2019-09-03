Man found unresponsive off Maui Sandbar

MAUI (KHON2) — A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive off of Haneoo Bay, also known as the “Sandbar” area on Sunday, Sept. 1, around 5 p.m.

He was found about 50 feet away from shore, floating face down in the water by EMS and HFD.

Another individual who was believed to be in the water was also unaccounted for. Bystanders had removed the initial victim from the water and begun CPR by the time Fire and EMS arrived. The missing individual swam to shore soon after the arrival of Fire and EMS.

Fire and EMS took over resuscitation efforts on the initial victim.

The victim regained a pulse and was transported to Hana Airport, where they were flown to Kahului for further treatment.

