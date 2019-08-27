Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal Kapaa crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 48-year-old man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with a fatal crash on Kauai.
A jury found Cody Safadago guilty of manslaughter, auto theft, driving under the influence and resisting arrest among other charges.
In 2017, prosecutors say Safadago stole a truck in Kapaa then sped off eventually hitting another car near the Kapaa bypass.
The driver of that car 19-year-old Kayla Huddy-Lemn was killed.
Safadago tried to run, but was arrested.
He now faces the possibility of life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.