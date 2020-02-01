Man faces attempted murder charges after one-day crime spree

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is facing charges for multiple offenses that include attempted murder in the Lahaina area.

He’s been identified as 44-year-old Phillip Schorvitz.

The Maui Police Department said that the man entered a store in the Kihei area on January 28 around 10:30 a.m. and stole items valued at about $69,584.00.

As he fled, Schorvitz ran into an employee who was knocked to the ground. When the employee fell, he sustained an injury to the back of the head and was treated at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police said that the employee is expected to recover.

Later that day at about 2:14 p.m. Schorvitz entered a Kihei condo and went into the building manager’s office. The suspect confronted the manager and sprayed him with pepper spray.

The manager followed Schorvitz outside, where Schorvitz attacked the manager with a knife. The manager sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center to be treated.

Schorvitz was later located and arrested for attempted murder in the second degree, robbery in the second degree, theft in the first degree, assault in the third degree and criminal property damage in the third degree.

He was later charged with Tuesday’s crime spree and remains in police custody with $1,250,000 bail.