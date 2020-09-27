Man dead after shooting on Hakimo Road

News
Posted: / Updated:

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police say a man was shot by another man on Hakimo Road.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

It happened this morning around 9 a.m.

EMS said a 28-year-old male had an apparent gun shot wound, and they helped with the death pronouncement.

The medical examiner has not released the identity of the person.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories