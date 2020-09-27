Man dead after shooting on Hakimo Road

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police say a man was shot by another man on Hakimo Road.

It happened this morning around 9 a.m.

EMS said a 28-year-old male had an apparent gun shot wound, and they helped with the death pronouncement.

The medical examiner has not released the identity of the person.

