Man dead after shooting on Hakimo Road

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police say a man was shot by another man on Hakimo Road.
It happened this morning around 9 a.m.
EMS said a 28-year-old male had an apparent gun shot wound, and they helped with the death pronouncement.
The medical examiner has not released the identity of the person.
