Man arrested in connection with shooting at Hawaiian Paradise Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Puna man was arrested in connection with an early evening shooting that happened on Monday, October 7, at a home in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Kamanaokaaina “Mana” Nakooka, was arrested the following day after the incident on Tuesday afternoon, October 8, on a vacant lot on 18th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident, which is classified as a first-degree Terroristic threatening and first-degree Assault.

The 41-year-old victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or email todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov or to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

