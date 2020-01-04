Man arrested in connection to the attempted murder of a police officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and a woman were taken into custody after a police arrest gone awry, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

This happened on Thursday, January 2 in the Makaha area around 9:49 a.m.

According to HPD, a police officer was trying to arrest a 28-year-old man for a probation revocation warrant. During the arrest, the man assaulted the officer.

HPD said that the assault “put the officer in danger of death.”

At some point during the arrest, a female acquaintance, 19, of the suspect intervened and tried to physically stop the arrest.

The man was later arrested for attempted murder in the first degree, resisting arrest and for multiple warrants. As for the woman, she was arrested for hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Both were placed in police custody at 10:15 a.m. Charges are pending.