Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Whitmore Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Wahiawa man has been arrested for murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in January 2020 near Whitmore Village.

On January 11, the victim — identified as 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja — was shot while in her car during an argument with a man.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him Wednesday morning, February 5.

Charges are pending.

