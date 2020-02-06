Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Whitmore Village

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Wahiawa man has been arrested for murder, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in January 2020 near Whitmore Village.
On January 11, the victim — identified as 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja — was shot while in her car during an argument with a man.
Following an investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him Wednesday morning, February 5.
Charges are pending.
