HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old man is in custody for stealing a trailer in a theft case.

According to police, the incident happened early Tuesday morning at 3:30.

That’s when the suspect stole an unoccupied trailer from an enclosed property in the Kalaeloa area.

He then got into an accident after falling asleep at the wheel and crashed into a telephone pole in the Waianae area.

The suspect is in custody and is facing multiple charges.