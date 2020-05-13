Man arrested for cyberstalking and revenge porn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in hawaii was arrested Tuesday accused of cyberstalking and revenge porn.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 26-year-old Micah Austin Goodale harassed his ex, by posting sexual videos and images of her online.
Authorities say he also posted his victim’s address and phone number, and sent her death threats.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Arizona.
