Man arrested for cyberstalking and revenge porn

News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in hawaii was arrested Tuesday accused of cyberstalking and revenge porn.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 26-year-old Micah Austin Goodale harassed his ex, by posting sexual videos and images of her online.

Authorities say he also posted his victim’s address and phone number, and sent her death threats.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Showers
Showers 70% 78° 65°

Thursday

80° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 80° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 79° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
78°

78°

12 PM
Showers
50%
78°

77°

1 PM
Showers
60%
77°

76°

2 PM
Showers
70%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
70%
76°

75°

4 PM
Showers
70%
75°

74°

5 PM
Showers
60%
74°

74°

6 PM
Showers
50%
74°

73°

7 PM
Showers
40%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

Trending Stories