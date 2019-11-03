Man arrested for allegedly robbing TheBus driver

News
Posted: / Updated:
TheBus the bus generic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 55 year-old man was arrested Saturday for robbing and assaulting a city bus driver.

The assault and robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Honolulu.

TheBus driver is a 53-year-old male. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The suspect was positively identified and arrested shortly after.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story