HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 55 year-old man was arrested Saturday for robbing and assaulting a city bus driver.
The assault and robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Honolulu.
TheBus driver is a 53-year-old male. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The suspect was positively identified and arrested shortly after.
- Post Game Notes: ‘Bows beat by Arch-Rival Fresno State for sixth consecutive time at Aloha Stadium
- Parkinson Walk raises awareness and funds for uncurable disease
- Man arrested for allegedly robbing TheBus driver
- Hana Bay Beach Park Pavilion to close temporarily for painting on Maui
- National Sandwich Day is Nov. 3