Man arrested for allegedly entering multiple homes in Kailua-Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrested a man for entering multiple homes in Kailua-Kona Friday morning, October 11.

There were three people home at the first residence, including a 4-year-old boy.

During the encounter, the suspect picked up the child before being chased off. That’s when he entered another home on the same street.

The child was not hurt and nothing was taken from the homes.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Matthew Mitsis, who was later arrested for several offenses, including first-degree burglary.

He has not been charged.