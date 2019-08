HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have arrested a 67-year-old man for a violent burglary in the University area.

The incident happened Wednesday around noon.

According to police, the suspect unlawfully entered the victim’s house with a bat.

He than punched a 35-year-old male victim, then hit him with the bat, causing injury.

The suspect is currently in custody.

Charges have not yet been filed.