Man accused of robbing tourists at gunpoint in Manoa makes first court appearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of robbing tourists at gunpoint in Manoa made his first court appearance Thursday morning, Aug. 8.

According to court documents, the victims were taking pictures of the mountain-side when a black Mercedes SUV blocked them in.

That’s when Quadralis Watson got out, pointed a handgun at them, and demanded their belongings. The suspects then took off.

Watson was later identified and arrested, along with another suspect. Watson was charged with robbery.

He remains in custody on 250-thousand dollars bail.