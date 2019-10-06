Man accused of deadly Ewa Beach shooting reindicted manslaughter, firearms charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man accused of another deadly shooting in Ewa Beach has been reindicted by a grand jury on manslaughter and firearms charges.

In April of 2018, police say Gregory Farr shot and killed another man who tried to open his front door. 41-year-old John Hasselbrink, a chief petty officer with the navy, was killed.

Police say Hasselbrink thought the home was his own.

The original charges against Farr were dismissed earlier this year because of his right to a speedy trial.

Farr turned himself in to the police on Friday, Oct. 5, after a grand jury warrant was issued.