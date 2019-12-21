Man accused of credit card fraud arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man was arrested in police custody in suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card (FUCC) on Thursday, December 19, around 10:25 a.m.

According to Honolulu police, a 59-year-old man said that his company vehicle was stolen from Ala Moana Beach Park. Also taken was his wallet, which contained his Hawaii driver’s license and credit card.

The man said he was able to track a fraud charge to a local department store.

The suspect was later found by HPD and was arrested in suspicion of FUCC.