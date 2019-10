Moreira Monsalve disappeared on Maui more than five years ago–she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku.

A Maui grand jury indicted her ex-boyfriend, Bernard Brown on Sept. 20 and he was taken into custody by the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Sacramento Police Department.

(Maui Now)

Brown was extradited to Maui on Oct. 2.

Brown’s bail has been set at $1 million.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.