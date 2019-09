HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The City and County of Honolulu, the ‘Āina Haina Community Association, the Wailupe ‘Ohana Council, and The Trust for Public Land, announced Thursday, Sept. 26, the addition of 9.5 acres of land to the Wailupe Nature Preserve.

The nature preserve is owned and managed by the City and County of Honolulu. The city provided $4,050,000 and $50,000 from private funds for a total purchase price of $4,100,000.