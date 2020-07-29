Makiki stabbing suspect charged with 2nd degree attempted murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 35-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Makiki has been charged with second degree murder.

Honolulu Police say shortly after 8:00 p.m. on July 26, a woman in her 30’s was found with multiple stab wounds at an apartment building on Mott Smith Drive.

She died at the hospital. Dustin Saluda remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Officials say that he is the same man who set fire to his own Waikiki apartment in 2013.

At the time, Saluda told police that voices told him to set fire to the unit he shared with two other men, and that he would attack anyone who tried to put out the fire.

A jury acquitted the former U.S. Army soldier of all charges because he was mentally unstable. He was sent to the state hospital, and was granted conditional release in december 2018.

