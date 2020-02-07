Major shark fin bust in Florida worth a million dollars

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials in Florida announced a major bust, where they confiscated about a million dollar’s worth of shark fins.

The shipment includes roughly 1,400 of the animal products that were hidden in 18 boxes.

They were intercepted at Miami International Airport.

Officials say the shipment was from South America which headed to Asia, where shark fin soup is a delicacy.

“Studies will tell you that there is no scientific evidence that shark fin soup has any medicinal purposes or benefits to humans whatsoever,” said Zachary Mann of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities hope the bust sheds a light on the dangers of the illegal shark fin market.