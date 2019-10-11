Major changes coming to Disney World at Orlando

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The “most magical place on earth” is undergoing some major changes.

Disney will begin construction at its Epcot theme park at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The company says the changes will include an all-new showcase where patrons will receive a 360-degree film presentation upon entry. New attractions and entertainment features, as well as an updated Epcot logo and additional shopping options.

Dubbed the “Epcot experience” – Disney is calling these changes the “biggest transformation of any Disney theme park in history.”

There is no word at this time on when renovations will be fully completed.