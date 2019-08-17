Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off at Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 25th annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicked off at the Blaisdell on Friday, Aug. 16.

Before doors opened at 10 this morning, the line was already wrapped around the building to the curb. That’s how popular this 3-day event is.

Nearly 400 vendors are showcasing a variety of food products, art, apparel, and jewelry–all local.

What’s new this year is additional parking at the Civic Center Municipal Parking Structure.

“It’s free parking. We have over 800 stalls there and it’s just 4/10ths of a mile down it’s just a short walk for everybody to come and that way we shouldn’t have so many parking issues this year,” said Exec. Director Amy Hammond.

“We have a lot of our old favorites actually that are coming back this year and many new vendors. We actually have about 40 percent coming from the neighbor islands and we have 53 brand new vendors this year with all sorts of different products,” said Hammond.

It’s $7 to get in, but free for children six and under.